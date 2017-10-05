Police investigate 2nd Dayton shooting in matter of hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Wesleyan Road, between Princeton Dr. and W. Riverview Ave. at 2 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police say the suspect is a man with dreadlocks, wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and began investigating both inside and outside the house.

This was the second shooting in Dayton in less than three hours. A teen is also in critical condition after being shot in the head in downtown Dayton on Wednesday night.

Both shootings remain under investigation.