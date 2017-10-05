Police investigate 2nd Dayton shooting in matter of hours

By Published: Updated:
Police investigate a shooting on Wesleyan Road in Dayton/Bear Everett

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Wesleyan Road, between Princeton Dr. and W. Riverview Ave. at 2 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police say the suspect is a man with dreadlocks, wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and began investigating both inside and outside the house.

This was the second shooting in Dayton in less than three hours. A teen is also in critical condition after being shot in the head in downtown Dayton on Wednesday night.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s