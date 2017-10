PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police issued a missing teen alert Thursday evening.

Police are looking for Mathew D. Muncey who was last seen September 15 wearing ripped blue jeans, white Nike shoes, a shirt and a tattoo of “Muncey” on his forearm

Police believe he is still in Piqua, but they encourage anyone with any information to call the Miami County emergency number at (937) 440-9911.