Rain rolls into Miami Valley Thursday

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Rain has returned to the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the rain will stick around until Thursday afternoon and clouds will keep the temperatures down.

Friday could see more rain in the northern parts of the Miami Valley and still more rain could fall Saturday evening.

A warm front moves north of the area Friday allowing for more above normal temperatures Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be breezy, too, with temps climbing into the 80s.  A cooling trend returns early next week.

Visibility for drivers is down Thursday as well and motorists are advised to slow down.

