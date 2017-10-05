School bus involved in Huber Heights crash

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital and no children were hurt after a car crashed into a school bus in Huber Heights Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 9:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Stonehurst and Brandt Pike in Huber Heights.

There were students onboard the school at the time but Huber Heights City Schools tells 2 NEWS none of them were injured.

The children were all elementary students and are all at their schools Thursday morning.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not given any details about the accident and have not said if anyone will be cited in the incident.