School superintendent pleads guilty to drug-related charge

By Published:
William Morrison, III

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The superintendent of a central Ohio school district has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge after police say crack cocaine was found in his car.

Fifty-four-year-old William Morrison III, Superintendent of the Hamilton Local Schools, pleaded guilty in a Franklin County drug court Monday to possessing a counterfeit controlled substance. He received probation and a four-day jail sentence in a plea deal.

Columbus police say Morrison was arrested Friday night after bicycle officers asked why he was parked in an alley. Police say Morrison told them he was taking a woman to dinner but didn’t know her name. Officers searched Morrison’s car and found a crack rock and a crack pipe.

The school board placed Morrison on paid administrative leave Sunday.

Morrison’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment Thursday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s