Search ramps up for 6 Ohio women missing within 35-mile radius

Related Coverage Family pleads for answers as police investigate missing women

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is now investigating the case of six missing Miami Valley women, who’ve all disappeared within a 35-mile radius. Thursday, the mother of one of those women opened up about the search for her daughter.

30-year-old Amber Whitmer of Springfield is one of the 6 missing women. She was last seen last May. For the last year and a half, Amber’s mother Karen Whitmer has been searching for her, hanging flyers and posting photos, determined never to give up until she finds her.

“I just want to find my daughter dead or alive,” Whitmer said. “I can’t live with this anymore.”

A mother sharing her heartache over her daughter’s disappearance.

“I feel so sorry for all these families,” Whitmer said. “I pray to God that they find these girls.”

Amber Whitmer has been missing since last May. Around the same time, Brandy English disappeared from Middletown and last September so did Amber Flack. Then, 41-year-old Melinda Miller vanished in February, also from Middletown.

“People try and say maybe she’s out there,” Melinda Miller’s niece said. “And that she left to maybe try and get away from stuff, but I just don’t see Melinda leaving her family.”

In May, Michelle Burgan became the fourth Middletown woman to be reported missing. Most recently, 25-year-old Chelsey Coe disappeared from Miamisburg in August.

“The last that I had spoke with her she was doing really well,” Chelsey Coe’s Aunt Jody Eversole said. “She was going to go back to school at Sinclair.”

Families say it’s odd for anyone of the women to go this long without being in touch.

“Another month goes by heard or seen her,” Karen Whitmer said. “We’ve always seen or heard from her.”

Whitmer acknowledges her daughter struggled with cocaine, but says she was clean when they last spoke.

The 5 other women also had issues with drugs and some had a history of prostitution. The similarities between cases is getting the attention of Attorney General Mike DeWine, whose office is now helping investigate 4 of the cases.

“We will have a meeting with Middletown in the next several days,” Attorney General Mike DeWine said. “To go look through their files. Look at all the information they have.”

Police are now learning some of the women have mutual friends. Michelle Burgan’s family says her husband is friends with Brandy English. Also, Chelsey Coe and Melinda Miller were both last seen leaving their homes with a male friend.

Whitmer believes a serial killer may be responsible, but police aren’t so sure.

“We haven’t seen anything that makes us think,” Middletown Police Department Lt. Scott Reeve said. “That there’s one individual killing prostitutes.”

Despite the state now helping in the investigation, Whitmer says her hope that Amber is safe is dwindling.

Jordan: “Do you believe that Amber may still be alive?”

Karen: “No. The police don’t either.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Brandy English, Melinda Miller, Amber Flack or Michelle Burgan, contact the Middletown Police Department at (513) 425-7700.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Amber Whiter, contact the Springfield Police Department at (937) 324-7680.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Chelsey Coe, contact the Miamisburg Police Department at (937) 847-6612.