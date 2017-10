SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened in the 300 block of S. Clairmont Avenue near Lexington Avenue just after midnight.

Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Police have not released his condition, but they say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

No suspect information has been released yet.