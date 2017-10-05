Teen in critical condition after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting on a Dayton street.

A Dayton Police officer was parked near the RTA hub on Main St. around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night when he heard a gunshot.

The officer went to investigate and found a 17-year-old male lying on the sidewalk. The teenager had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was reportedly in critical condition.

The officer called for assistance and several other units converged on the area.

A responding officer took a 20-year-old man into custody near the scene of the shooting. The 20-year-old was trying to leave the scene.

When officers searched the man, a gun was found.

Police say the 20-year-old is facing charges from fleeing from police officers. Other charges could be pending related to the shooting.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. Officers detained several witnesses for interviews.

Police were also trying to determine if there was another witness or person of interest in the shooting, in order to speak with that person.

The shooting remains under investigation.