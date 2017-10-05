WSU student says 4 men robbed him at gunpoint

By Published:
(WDTN Photo)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wright State Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery at one of it’s dorms.

A student called police and said four men forced their way into his dorm room and robbed him at gunpoint.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hawthorn Hall.

The student said he heard a knock at his door. When he looked through the peep hole, he didn’t see anyone.

When the student opened the door, he told police four men rushed inside the room. Two of the men pointed handguns at the student.

The student said the men took clothes and a gaming console and ran away.

The suspects were described as African American men.

The student wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Wright State Police asks anyone with information about the incident to call (937)-775-2111.

