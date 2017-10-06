Champaign Co. Sheriff reports missing juvenile

By Published:
Champaign County Sheriff's Office

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing juvenile alert October 5.

The sheriff’s office said Alexis Dixon was last seen at Triad High School around 10:00 a.m. and carrying a duffle bag and family members reported to officers that Alexis left her house key at home and personal items from her room were gone.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office report, Alexis had a ride from the high school to Urbana and Alexis’s friends said she could be heading towards Columbus.

Anyone with information regarding the missing juvenile is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Black, or Detective Josh Welty with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 653-3409.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s