Champaign Co. Sheriff reports missing juvenile

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing juvenile alert October 5.

The sheriff’s office said Alexis Dixon was last seen at Triad High School around 10:00 a.m. and carrying a duffle bag and family members reported to officers that Alexis left her house key at home and personal items from her room were gone.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office report, Alexis had a ride from the high school to Urbana and Alexis’s friends said she could be heading towards Columbus.

Anyone with information regarding the missing juvenile is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Black, or Detective Josh Welty with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 653-3409.