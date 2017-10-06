Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle was destroyed by fire in Dayton.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of N. Main St. and Philadelphia Drive just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The vehicle is parked in the parking lot of the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection.

Fire officials say a woman was driving to the bank to use the ATM when she noticed smoke coming from her vehicle.

The woman got out to check, when the fire started.

She was not hurt, but the car was destroyed.

The cause is under investigation.