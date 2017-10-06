Cyberbullying app targets teens

NBC NEWS – Messages, posts and likes, kids have a lot of ways to stay connected.

One of the newest social media apps is called Sarahhah and it targets adults but is gaining popularity with teens.

Made as a way to “get honest feedback from your coworkers and friends”.

The app allows users to send anonymous messages but cyberbullying can occur on any social media site.

Seventy percent of kids ages 12 to 17 say they have seen it happen, according to a study.

Sue Scheff, author of Shame Nation, says bystanders can make a big difference.

Instead of ignoring cyberbullying, major social media sites have options for reporting online abuse and even muting or blocking users.

Some students are even countering with a trend of cyber-encouragement.

Students creating pages to spread positive comments about their peers.

Parents also play a role in monitoring their child’s online activity, especially when it comes to apps like Sarahhah.