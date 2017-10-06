Good samaritans pull woman from sinking car

By Published: Updated:
NBC News

(NBC NEWS) – A Florida woman is alive after bystanders jumped into stormy waters to pull her out of her sinking car.

Around six inches of rain fell Sunday night, in Indian Harbour Beach, making conditions difficult for a driver and for about a half-dozen people who witnessed the driver’s car fall into the water and start sinking.

It happened at the Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach. The water there is part of the Banana River Lagoon, and it’s deep enough to swallow up a car.

The night was dark and the rain was blinding. The driver mistook a boat ramp for a turn onto the road home.

“They took action and jumped into the canal,” said Cmdr. Ralph Garcia, of the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s