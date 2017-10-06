Good samaritans pull woman from sinking car

(NBC NEWS) – A Florida woman is alive after bystanders jumped into stormy waters to pull her out of her sinking car.

Around six inches of rain fell Sunday night, in Indian Harbour Beach, making conditions difficult for a driver and for about a half-dozen people who witnessed the driver’s car fall into the water and start sinking.

It happened at the Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Indian Harbour Beach. The water there is part of the Banana River Lagoon, and it’s deep enough to swallow up a car.

The night was dark and the rain was blinding. The driver mistook a boat ramp for a turn onto the road home.

“They took action and jumped into the canal,” said Cmdr. Ralph Garcia, of the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department.