Judge shot outside Ohio court says he’s glad to resume work

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge who was shot outside his courthouse in August has returned to the bench and says he’s glad to be back at work.

The Steubenville Herald-Star reports Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese returned to his courtroom Thursday, handling arraignments and a sentencing.

Bruzzese was shot Aug. 21 while walking from his car to the courthouse in Steubenville, roughly 30 miles west of Pittsburgh. The judge was carrying a gun and fired back. A probation officer then shot and killed suspect Nate Richmond.

Bruzzese underwent surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital and has been recovering at home since late August.

A prosecutor has said investigators trying to understand what motivated the shooting were examining whether Richmond mistakenly thought Bruzzese had dismissed a lawsuit filed by Richmond.

