Local mall opens up space for new restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oakwood restaurant founded in 2013 is opening a second location at a local mall.

This information comes from our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is under construction to add a Flyboy’s Deli and the general manager hopes to open the 7,400 square-foot store before Black Friday.

Flyboy’s is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and offers breakfast on Saturdays. The menu includes traditional deli sandwiches, bagels, wraps, and pizzas.