Local military field celebrates 100 anniverary

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) –  Local military men and women honored a part of the Wright Brothers’ flying field Friday morning.

McCook Field is celebrating its 100 anniversary and is officially named “The Cradle of Aviation” at the Friday afternoon ceremony.

The field was operated by the U.S. Signal Corps Avation but the land was too small and officials closed it and moved the field to the 4,520 acres near Huffman Prairie.

Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, commander of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Nan Whaley, Mayor of Dayton and Maj. Gen. William Cooley, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory spoke at the ceremony and there was a presentation of the “The Cradle of Aviation” plaque.

 

100th Anniversary of McCook Field

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s