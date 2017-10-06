Local military field celebrates 100 anniverary

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Local military men and women honored a part of the Wright Brothers’ flying field Friday morning.

McCook Field is celebrating its 100 anniversary and is officially named “The Cradle of Aviation” at the Friday afternoon ceremony.

The field was operated by the U.S. Signal Corps Avation but the land was too small and officials closed it and moved the field to the 4,520 acres near Huffman Prairie.

Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, commander of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Nan Whaley, Mayor of Dayton and Maj. Gen. William Cooley, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory spoke at the ceremony and there was a presentation of the “The Cradle of Aviation” plaque.

