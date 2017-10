XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A military family will now have a place to call home.

The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton dedicated a home in Xenia for the military family Friday.

Gerald and Amanda joined the United States Air Force after graduating high school.

While in the service, Gerald was injured in the line of duty and the couple worked with Habitat for Humanity for two years and now have a home.

Gerald and Amanda have three children who love to participating in sports at Xenia City Schools.