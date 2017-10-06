Ohio high school student arrested after gun found on campus

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio high school student faces criminal charges after officers found a handgun in a backpack on the school campus.

The unidentified student was arrested Thursday morning at Thomas Worthington High School outside of Columbus. Worthington police say the student will be charged with felony possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and inducing panic.

Police are investigating whether a second student had the gun earlier in the day.

Worthington High School Principal Pete Scully sent an email to families Thursday that said school officials contacted police after being told the student had a gun.

Scully’s email said no threats had been made by the student.

