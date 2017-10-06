Ohio lawmakers look to ban bump stocks

By Published:
Bump Stock/WCMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State senator is planning to introduce a piece of legislation on banning bump-fire stocks, the same attachment allegedly used by Stephen Paddock in the Las Vegas shooting to modify twelve firearms in his hotel room.

“To have a loophole that would allow a weapon to be modified and do what happened in Vegas, that’s unconscionable,” said Senator Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati.

Thomas says the bill would take bump-fire stocks off shelves permanently. The bill would ban the sale and possession of bump-fire stocks in Ohio. It adds that if a person is caught with the device it would be considered a fourth-degree felony.

Thursday morning during a network interview, Governor John Kasich said he supports outlawing the piece of equipment, but doesn’t think he could get the ban through general assembly.

“This makes a lot of sense to get rid of this,” said Kasich. “There has to be some common agreement that we’re not after taking away people’s second amendment rights.”

“I applaud the governor for having the courage to want to stand up to the NRA because this is what it’s going to blow down to discussion relative to their position,” said Thomas.

Eric Delbert, owner of LEPD Firearms Range in Columbus, says it’s a discussion that gun advocates need to be a part of.

“It’s one of those questions that we need to sit the right people down who know the industry and know firearms and see the best way going forward,” said Delbert.

Senator Thomas plans to introduce this bill by next week.

