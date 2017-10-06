Operation Football Band of the Week 7: Dixie Marching Greyhounds

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Dixie Marching Greyhounds our Operation Football Indiana Wesleyan University band of the week.

Under the direction of Brent Fugate and assistant Abby Greenfield.. the marching Greyhounds are 51 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “The Legends of Rock” featuring the music of Queen.. Joan Jet and the Blackhearts, kiss and the rolling stones.

The marching Greyhounds will be performing at their very own fall concert Sunday and not only will you see them at every Dixie football game, they’ll also be at varsity home basketball games this winter.

Congratulations once again to the Dixie Marching Greyhounds our operation football, Indiana Wesleyan University band of the week!

