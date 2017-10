BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Check out the future Buckeye, Warriors wide receiver L’christian Smith catches the pass from Rashad McKee and as he literally drags a defender into the end zone for the touchdown.

The future is bright for Ohio State and the present is pretty good for the Wayne Warriors who beat Beavercreek tonight 42 to 14

Congrats to L’Christian Smith for turning in our big play of the night.