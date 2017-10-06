Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 7: Troy

By Published: Updated:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Zac Pitts, Hutch Konerman and Ethan Fitzgerald take the Operation Football Tailgate of the Week to Troy where Troy plays host to Butler in the Game of the Week.

Sinclair Community College and Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken are on hand as well.

Zac and Hutch have all the happenings at the Tailgate and Ethan will be on the sidelines for the Game of the Week.

Thanks for to the fine folks at Troy High School for hosting the tailgate party. Be sure to join us next Friday night when the party rolls into Northmont.

