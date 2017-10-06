Operation Football Week 7: Kenton Ridge vs. Springfield Shawnee

(WDTN) – Springfield Shawnee held on to an early lead against Kenton Ridge Friday.
Kent Ridge had a hard time putting up points after they were trailing 14 to 3.
Springfield Shawnee wins 21 to 3.
