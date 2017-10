DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Meadowdale Lions played the Dunbar Wolverines Friday at Welcome Stadium.

When 2 NEWS went to the game, the score had Dunbar winning it 46 to 0 late in the first half.

In the second half, the Lions finally put up a touchdown and a two point conversion on the scoreboard.

Dunbar ends up winning the game 66 to 8.