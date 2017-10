BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) -.A key match up in the GWOC east tonight where 4 and 2 Wayne paid a visit to 5 and 1 Beavercreeek. Both teams coming off tough losses were looking to get back on track tonight.

Wayne was on the leader board early in the game, 14 to 0. After the Warriors scored another touchdown, the Beavers finally found a rhythm.

Wayne goes on to win this game 42 to 14.