Police: Man charged after assault videos posted on Facebook

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged criminally after using Facebook Live to record a beating.

The Marion Star reports 30-year-old Thomas Patton, of Marion, was indicted Wednesday on one count of felonious assault.

Marion police say Patton was arrested after officers found video posts on his Facebook page that included the beating and one in which he says he’d punch the first person he saw walking down the street.

Police say officers responded Sept. 20 to a call about a 21-year-old man who said he’d been assaulted by a stranger. An affidavit says the man was punched in the face several times and received treatment for a broken nose.

Police say Patton admitted to the assault after being arrested.

Court records don’t indicate whether Patton has an attorney.

