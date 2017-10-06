President “furious” over alleged Rex Tillerson comments

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Donald Trump is reportedly furious over an NBC News report involving Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The report suggested Tillerson was prepared to resign as Secretary of State in July due to growing tensions with the President and the White House.

Tillerson also allegedly referred to President Trump as a “moron” after a security council meeting on July 20th, according to several top administration officials.

The President was reportedly so upset by the report, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stayed behind instead of going to Las Vegas on Wednesday in the aftermath of the mass shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

NBC News reports Kelly stayed behind to meet with Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis about the incident.

The White House says Kelly stayed behind to manage day-to-day operation.

NBC News reports Vice President Mike Pence is also unhappy, after NBC cited Tillerson’s top spokesman giving information about a private conversation involving U.S. ambassador to the United Nationsl Nikki Haley. The source told NBC News that Pence asked Tillerson whether Haley was helping or hurting the administration.

Tillerson’s spokesman issued a statement publicly apologizing for his comments.

Tillerson, meanwhile, made a public statement praising President Trump and insisting he never considered resigning.

However, the President was reportedly upset when Tillerson didn’t deny referring to the President as a “moron”.

Tillerson didn’t refute that part of the report in his opening statement or in follow-up questions after his statement.

The President was also reportedly frustrated with Tillerson, after the Secretary of State said the U.S. would talk to North Korea.

Trump took to Twitter, telling Tillerson not to waste his time trying to negotiate with the North Korean regime.