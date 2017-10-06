Sinclair dedicates new health sciences center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday marked the beginning of a new chapter for Sinclair Community College. The school dedicated its newest building, the Ned J. Sifferlen Health Sciences Center.

The 141,000 square foot, three story building now houses Sinclair’s more than 50 health sciences programs and certifications under the same roof with state-of-the-art equipment and training.

“This is one of the best education centers that you could imagine for producing nurses and other really important health care professionals,” said Sinclair President and CEO Steven Johnson. “It’s a great day for the Miami Valley, it’s a great day for the students, it’s a great day for Sinclair.”

The facility boasts several cutting edge simulation labs with realistic equipment and situational training. It also includes a dental clinic that can provide free and reduced cost care to up to 2,000 patients per year.

Current student Andrea Brodbeck praised her respiratory care program for giving her experience necessary to land a job when she graduates in May.

“I feel very prepared because we have a lot of partnerships with hospitals and outside (providers) that can help us be prepared for our career later,” Brodbeck said.

Health care partners and professionals, stakeholders, local dignitaries and current and former students attended Friday’s dedication ceremony. Industry employers said they were impressed with the new center.

“When you see the equipment and the technology that the students get exposed to here, you know they’re going to be really well-prepared to go out into private practice and take care of the population at large,” said Eric Shirley of Midmark Dental and Animal Health.

Sinclair is hosting a community open house at the new Health Sciences Center Saturday, October 7th from 1-4 P.M.

