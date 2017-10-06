Soldier killed in Niger attack from Miami Valley

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WDTN) – The Department of Defense released the names of the soldiers attacked in Niger on October 4.

SSG Bryan Black

One of those soldiers is from Springboro.

DOD said Friday three U.S. Soldiers were killed while conducting operations in the country of Niger in West Africa, Oct. 4, 2017.

Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, 35, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, 39, and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, 29, died from wounds sustained during enemy contact. All three Soldiers were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) on Fort Bragg.

The incident is currently under investigation.

SSG Dustin Wright

In a written release, the Department of Defense said Johnson, a native of Springboro, Ohio, enlisted in the Army in October 2007. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Army Achievement Medal (5th Award), Army Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge – Expert with Pistol and Rifle. Staff Sgt. Johnson served as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist (74D).

Four Nigerian soldiers were also killed and others were wounded in an attack by Islamic extremists.

 

