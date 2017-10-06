Suit alleges jail didn’t do enough to prevent inmate suicide

By Published:
Generic Jail Cell
(WDTN Photo)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The wife of a man who killed himself at an Ohio county jail has filed a lawsuit claiming jail staff didn’t take sufficient precautions to prevent his death.

Cleveland.com reports that Wayne Jordan’s wife filed the lawsuit last week in federal court in Akron. Jordan died in February 2016 at the Summit County Jail.

At the time, a sheriff’s office spokesman said the 63-year-old hadn’t shown any signs of being suicidal.

The suit says that Jordan denied considering suicide when initially booked but his mental condition deteriorated before his death four months later.

The suit says there was no suicide monitoring in place when he hanged himself in his cell days before his trial on rape charges was set to start.

A sheriff’s spokesman declined to comment.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s