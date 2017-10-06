U.S. Marshals arrest Dayton homicide suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Marshals arrested a Dayton homicide suspect on Thursday night.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting at Summit Square Apartments.

The teenager was arrested on murder and felonious assault charges.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday, September 30 just before 7:30 p.m.

Dayton Police Detectives say 22-year-old Davion Mcghee from Huber Heights was found shot to death.

After investigating, detectives identified the 17-year-old as the suspect in the shooting.

On Thursday night, SOFAST officers found the suspect in Dayton near Summit Square Apartments. He was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Due to the age of the suspect, his name is not being released.

U.S. Marshals SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Grandview Hospital Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Springboro Police Department.