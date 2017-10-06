Wittenberg holds vigil for Las Vegas shooting victims

Students and faculty at Wittenberg University hold a vigil for Las Vegas shooting victims.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — People in the Miami Valley on Thursday night gathered to remember the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Students and faculty gathered at Wittenberg University for a vigil.

The crowd lit candles and said a prayer for all of the people affected by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“I think it’s really important to come together to acknowledge that there is this problem with gun violence and I wanted to provide a space for people to come together, to pray, to send their thoughts to Vegas,” said Emma Lyons, a junior at Wittenberg. “There are two students who go here from Las Vegas, so I felt for them, especially, it was really important to acknowledge this.”

58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded in the shooting on Sunday night at a country music concert near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Thursday’s vigil was put on by Wittenberg’s Interfaith Committee and Student Senate.

