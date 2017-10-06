WSU Police identify 2 robbery suspects; 1 considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Sean Walker Mugshot | Montgomery County Jail

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) –  Two of the four suspects accused of robbing a Wright State University student have been identified.

Police said Wright State University student 20-year-old Sean Walker and Kettering native 19-year-old Joshua Hardy were arrested in this case.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Hardy’s arrest and they say he left the area and is considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’ and Walker is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, both suspects are facing aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges.

Police are still investigating this crime and encourage anyone with information to call Wright State Police at (937) 775-2111.

