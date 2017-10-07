BGSU gets 1st win thanks to Miami’s late fumble

Associated Press Published:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Linebacker Brandon Harris recovered a fumble on a bad snap and returned it 93 yards for a score with 1:21 left to help Bowling Green get its first win of the season 37-29 over Miami of Ohio on Saturday.

The Falcons (1-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) missed an opportunity to extend their 30-29 lead when Jake Suder pushed a 40-yard field-goal attempt with 3:25 left.

Miami’s Billy Bahl completed two consecutive 27-yard passes — to Luke Mayock down the left sideline and to James Gardner up the middle — to move the RedHawks (2-4, 1-1) to the Bowling Green 1 with 1:59 left. But center Mitch Palmer’s snap on the next play bounced off Nate Trawick, who was in an up-back position, and it never reached Bahl. Harris scooped it up with the entire field open in front of him.

Miami drove to the 29 on its final possession before turning it over on downs with 26 seconds to go.

Andrew Clair ran for a career-high 121 yards for Bowling Green. Josh Cleveland added 117 yards rushing and a TD run.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s