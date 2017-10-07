Cincinnati soldier among dead in Fort Jackson crash

FORT JACKSON, SC — An Ohio soldier was one of the two soldiers killed Friday in an accident in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Army officials said Saturday.

Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, of Cincinnati, and Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, Tennessee, were killed in a Friday crash involving a military vehicle and a troop formation. Six others were wounded.

On Saturday, West Clermont Schools released a statement regarding Pvt. Ashcraft’s death:

“The West Clermont Local School District is saddened by the passing of Timothy Ashcraft during a training accident at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Timothy was a 2017 graduate of Amelia High School. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army. We are thankful for his dedication and service to our country. Grief counselors will be available for students on Monday at West Clermont High School.”

“We are continuing to support everyone affected by this tragic accident,” Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson, commander of the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson, said.

An investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

