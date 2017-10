DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Saturday night.

Dayton Police were called to the 2700 block of Verona Rd. around 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect is on the loose. A description has not been released.

The victim is listed in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital, according to police on scene.

2 NEWS will update the story as details develop.