Dog that can sniff out child porn is Ohio’s newest special agent

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Meet Reptar. He’s a 22-month-old black Labrador retriever, capable of putting child pornography suspects behind bars.

Reptar’s abilities are unique. So unique, in fact, that he’s one of only approximately 50 in the entire world.

The Labrador retriever works for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and is specially trained to sniff out chemicals used in all electronic devices with storage capabilities – devices such as computers, cellphones, tablets, hard drives, USB storage devices and SD cards.

These devices are commonly used by child pornography suspects, who may hide storage devices inside doors, underneath furniture, and even inside false-bottom drawers or electrical outlet covers.

Reptar works with his handler Josh Rammel with the BCI’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

“You can run, but you can no longer hide from Reptar’s highly skilled nose, which can sniff out even the smallest devices in the biggest rooms or vehicles,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. ”

DeWine said Reptar is already tested.

In a recent child pornography investigation, Reptar sniffed out a hidden SD card inside a drawer with a false bottom. He also uncovered a flash drive concealed behind a stereo, DeWine said.

In another case, Reptar led investigators to a cellphone stashed inside a carved-out toilet in an Ohio prison cell.