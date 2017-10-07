Flyers win by ten at Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa – The University of Dayton football team forced five turnovers, Tucker Yinger went over 100 yards for the 4th time & Alex Jeske went 12 of 22 passing with a TD as the Flyers knocked off Drake 20-10 Saturday.

The win gave the Flyers a 2-4 record on the season, including 1-2 in the Pioneer Football League. The loss knocked the Bulldogs out of a tie for first in the PFL. Drake is now 3-3 in 2017, and 2-1 in the PFL.

GAME SUMMARY

The score was tied at halftime 3-3, thanks to a goal line stand by the Flyers that was punctuated by as blocked field goal attempt by Dayton defensive end Nick Surges.

UD scored both of its touchdowns in the third quarter, taking the kickoff after halftime and driving 75 yards on just five plays. Alex Jeske’s seven-yard run for a TD gave the Flyers their first lead.

Dayton’s second TD came and a second-and-goal from the 20-yard line, when Jeske hit Ryan Skibinski in the back corner of the end zone.

Drake cut the UD lead to 17-10, but the Bulldogs were unable to move the into Dayton territory in the game’s final eight-and-a-half minutes.



STATS

Alex Jeske saw his first action of the season, returning from a fractured foot suffered before camp started. UD’s 2016 MVP was 12 for 22 passing with no interceptions passing, for 197 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for 16 net yards and had another rushing TD.

Ryan Skibinski caught four passes for 75 yards, including Jeske’s TD pass. Skibinski also returned two kickoffs for 64 yards.

Tucker Yinger matched his career high in carries with 24, gaining 101 yards on the day. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

Backup safety Tim Simon was pressed into action late in the second quarter, making his debut from on plays from scrimmage. He intercepted two passes in the second half (the first two of his college career), broke up another pass and was credited with two tackles.

DB’s Reagan Malas and Jason Balogh led the Flyers with eight tackles each. Malas had seven solo tackles. Balogh had six, along with three passes broken up.

DB Andrew Lutgens had seven tackles, one TFL and an interception.

LB Andrew McCormick had six hits and recovered a fumble.

DE Nick Surges had five tackles, blocked a field goal and intercepted a pass.

Punter Sean Smith had seven punts for a 43.0 average. Five of his punts were inside the 20, and two were 60-yarders.



NOTES

Drake QB Grant Kraemer came into the game as the PFL’s top-rated passer in completion percentage (.628) and yards per game (284.6), but was hounded by the Dayton defense into a 12-for-40 day passing for 188 yards.

Yinger now has 1,893 career yards rushing, 14 th all-time at Dayton.

After coming into the game with just five turnovers gained on the season, UD came up with five in the Drake game.

The Flyers have not been shutout in 460 consecutive games, the longest active streak in college football.



UP NEXT

Dayton returns home to host Campbell on Saturday, Oc.t 14. Game time is 1 p.m. ET.

It will be the third straight week UD has played a team tied for first place in the PFL. Campbell is 3-0 in the PFL and 4-2 on the season.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Dayton Athletics is hosting a Fan Fest at Welcome Stadium. Both the Flyer men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced and giving autographs, and five popular food trucks will be on hand. The Fan Fest will run from 11 a.m. ET until game time.

Saturday’s game will also be UD’s annual “Pink Game” to promote Breast Cancer Awareness. The Pink Ribbon Girls will be on hand to host a silent auction fundraiser.