Man accused of sexually assaulting baby in Orlando Chick-fil-A bathroom

NBC4 Staff Published:
Source: WCMH

ORLANDO, AP (WCMH/WESH) — Florida police say a man is in custody after allegedly performing a sex act on a baby in a restaurant bathroom.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers spoke to a witness at a Chick-fil-A who said he saw a man at a urinal performing a sex act on a baby Friday night.

The witness told police that an attempt was made to stop the suspect from committing the act. However, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old David M. Gray, pulled a stun gun out. Gray allegedly told the witness, “I will (expletive) kill you.”

The witness feared for his safety, police said. Gray, who was in a wheelchair, allegedly left the bathroom and ran over the witness’s foot with his wheelchair.

Another customer in the store was also yelling and said to, “call the police, a child is being abused in the bathroom,” according to the report.

According to police, there is probable cause to charge Gray with capital sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, lewd and lascivious exposure and child abuse.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s