YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is hurt in a wagon accident at Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs.

It happened during the farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to our crew at the scene the saddle strap on a horse broke causing it to panic.

The wagon tipped over and landed on the woman.

She was taken by CareFlight to the hospital for a broken leg.