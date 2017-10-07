Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes over downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands came out for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Dayton Saturday morning.

Participants met at Fifth Third Field in an effort to raise money and awareness about the disease. The walk is expected to bring in around $800,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter.

“Which is a little over half our revenue, but it is so essential because what we’re trying to do is create a movement of people who take the concern about Alzheimer’s and tell others,” said Eric VanVlymen, Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director.

More than 30,000 people in the Miami Valley are living with Alzheimer’s, according to event organizers.

Alzheimer’s is a brain disease that causes memory loss and eventually disturbances in reasoning and perception. For information about volunteer efforts or other ways to help, click here.

