Windy and unseasonably warm. Chance of storms tonight.

Morning readings are at normal high temperatures for early October.  It will become windy and unseasonably warm this afternoon.  It should remain dry for most area festivals and activities, but there is a chance of a spotty shower.  A strong cold front will bring in chances for showers and a few storms later tonight.  There may be an isolated strong storm with gusty winds and very heavy rainfall.

TODAY:  Partly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm.  Spotty showers possible. High 83

TONIGHT:  Breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low 60

SUNDAY:   A little morning sun possible, then mostly cloudy and humid with the chance of showers.  High 77

Remnants of Hurricane Nate will march into the Ohio Valley starting Sunday afternoon.  Heavy downpours are possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

 

