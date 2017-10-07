Wrong-way crash involving state trooper in Greene County is under investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A wrong-way collision involving an Ohio state trooper In Greene County is under investigation.

The crash happened on I-71 south in Jefferson Township near Xenia around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to dispatch with the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle was heading northbound on the southbound side when it hit a state patrol cruiser head on.

The driver of the vehicle and the trooper driving the cruiser were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Both were treated and released.

I-71 south is down to one lane as crews clear the scene.