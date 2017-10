SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident.

It happened on County Road 25A north of Harmon Road just after 1:30 p.m Saturday.

The Sheriff says a car heading north on CR25-A when it across the center line and hit a southbound pick up truck forcing it into a ditch.

The car then continued north in the southbound lane and hit another vehicle head on.

Five people were taken to the hospital.

No word on their conditions.