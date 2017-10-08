Dry morning, but rain from Nate moves in by this afternoon.

Remnants of Nate will be affecting the area today. Deep tropical moisture will create muggy conditions for several days. Remnants of Nate will merge with the moisture from the cold front of last night and push into our southern areas by early afternoon. Northern locations will not see rainfall until mid to late afternoon.

TODAY: A little morning sun possible, then mostly cloudy and humid with the chance of showers. High 74

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Areas of fog possible. Muggy. Low 64

MONDAY: A few morning showers with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High 76

Temperatures will continue to run above average for the week ahead. More showers are expected on Wednesday.