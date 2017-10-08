Dry morning, but rain from Nate moves in by this afternoon.

By Published:

 

Remnants of Nate will be affecting the area today.  Deep tropical moisture will create muggy conditions for several days.  Remnants of Nate will merge with the moisture from the cold front of last night and push into our southern areas by early afternoon.  Northern locations will not see rainfall until mid to late afternoon.

TODAY:   A little morning sun possible, then mostly cloudy and humid with the chance of showers.  High 74

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times.  Areas of fog possible.  Muggy. Low 64

MONDAY: A few morning showers with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High 76

Temperatures will continue to run above average for the week ahead.  More showers are expected on Wednesday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s