Female inmates escape from correctional facility in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for two female inmates who escaped from a Dayton detention facility.

Tiffany Hunter and Jessica Payne were reported missing from the STOP program on South Gettysburg Avenue around 4-15 yesterday afternoon.

According to reports, a supervisor told officers Hunter and Payne had been outside in the yard during their recreation time when they opened the

exterior gate to the facility’s fence and run out of the compound.

The pair was last seen in the area of Ace Place and Alvin Avenue. Police say they took off their STOP Program jumpsuits and were running in their white “long johns”.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP(7867).