MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local Bob Evans restaurant closes its doors unexpectedly.

A sign was found Sunday morning on the front doors of the restaurant located on West Dorothy Lane near the Walmart in Moraine.

It thanked customers for their loyalty and directed them to the company’s website for additional locations.

In January, Bob Evans announced it was selling off its restaurants.

We reached out to the company for a response but have not heard back.