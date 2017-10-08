Patient who escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is considered dangerous

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 47-year-old man has escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Robert Gardner reportedly left TVBH around 3:44pm Saturday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Columbus Police Department are working to find him.

Gardner was transferred to TVBH from the Morrow County Jail on Sept. 29. He is being held on an aggravated robbery charge.

Gardner is 5’10” and 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on one or both arms and another under his right eye. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, call 911 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.