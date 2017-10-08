Vandals damage Clark County football field, investigation underway

PARK LAYNE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a football field is damaged by vandals.

Deputies say they received a call around 9 a.m Sunday about vandalism on a football field at Raynor Park. Tire tracks caused damaged to the field where the Park Layne Wee Arrows football teams plays.

The team was forced to move to a field on Walsh Avenue to play their last game of the season.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office believes the act was intentional.

Damage is estimated at around $2.000.