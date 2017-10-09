Above normal rainfall thanks to weekend storms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) The first part of the weekend was great – sunshine and highs in the 80s and then the rain came. Heavy rain pushed into the area Saturday night from a cold front and then the remnants of Nate brought us even more rain for much of Sunday.

We’re only 9 days into October but already the rain gauges are full. We picked up 0.88 inches on Thursday, about a half an inch Saturday night and just a little more than a quarter of an inch Sunday.

That makes our total for October at we’ve picked up 2.2 inches of rainfall. Our normal for the first week is just a little more than three quarters of an inch. So we’re about 1.43 inches above normal.

Now when we compare that the last month you can see a big difference. There were 10 days during September where we had measurable rainfall. We picked up around an inch in the first week. If you take a look at the entire month of September we had only had 2.16 inches – which we’ve already picked up in the first 9 days in October. The normal for the month of September is 3.3 inches so we ended the month more than an inch below normal.

It looks like we’ll add to that rainfall total this week as more rain heads this way. Showers are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday.